Hagerstown teen faces multiple charges after a stabbing

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — Hagerstown police were called to the 500 block of Lynnhaven Drive after a reported stabbing on Tuesday at around 8 a.m. After arriving at the scene, officers found an adult male who was suffering from a stab wound in his back. The victim was escorted to Meritus Medical Center, where he remains in serious condition.

Officers soon identified Autumn McClung, 17, as a suspect, who had escaped on foot prior to their arrival. An arrest warrant was obtained for McClung, who turned herself into the Hagerstown Police Department a few hours later.

McClung was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and is being charged as an adult with attempted 2nd-degree murder, 1st and 2nd-degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Detectives said the stabbing was in relation to an argument that took place at the scene.

No further information has been released on the victim or his condition.