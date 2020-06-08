Hagerstown teen charged in police standoff at parking garage

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– A Hagerstown teenager is being charged as an adult after officers saw him waving a handgun around in an abandoned parking garage deck.

17-year-old Robert Norwood is charged with firearm and drug offenses after an hour-long standoff with police at the former Washington County Hospital Parking Deck last Tuesday.

Officers spotted Norwood waving a handgun around, pointing it over the parking deck walls and down alleyways on the second story. According to court documents, police say Norwood noticed he was surrounded by all sides and ran to the opposite side of the deck, but he was 100% compliant and climbed down a ladder to be taken into custody. Police later discovered a fanny pack with 20 capsules that tested positive for fentanyl, glock 45-caliber handgun and a Walther .3800 pistol.