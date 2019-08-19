Hagerstown Suns “Mystery bobblehead” revealed

Paul “Ears” McNeal helped lead the Hagerstown Suns to their only League Championship in 1981

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The annual Hagerstown Suns 2019 Mystery bobblehead was revealed Monday morning.

Paul “Ears” McNeal, most remembered for helping lead the Hagerstown Suns to their only League Championship in 1981, was chosen as this year’s bobblehead in a partnership with, Visit Hagerstown.

“We were really pleasantly surprised by the quality of it [McNeal’s bobble head]. You don’t see that much detail normally,” said Dan Spedden, President of Visit Hagerstown. “It’s a work of art! We’re glad to see someone stepping up their game on the bobblehead side.”

Spedden says some of McNeal’s family will be at the Hagerstown Suns’ game on Saturday, August 31, for the giveaway.

The first 1,000 fans to come out will go home with the bobblehead featuring the prominent player.

Last year’s bobblehead was Brad Peacock, of the Houston Astros who played first pitcher for the Suns in 2008 and 2009.