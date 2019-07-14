Hagerstown summer basketball camp has it’s first session

HAGERSTOWN, M.d. (WDVM) — The Ruth-Ann Monroe Summer Basketball League in Hagerstown kicked off its season Sunday afternoon.

After checking in and getting a colored jersey, elementary school through high school students divided into teams to shoot some hoops. The eight-week program is run by former players.

The program is to help keep the youth engaged in outdoor activities. It also gives them opportunities to grow and learn.

The program was granted funds from the Hagerstown City Council to upgrade the park, but the commissioner of the league says the process is taking longer than expected. “It took a while for the backboard manufacturers to send the backboards because we’re getting four new ones,” said Ebonie Williams. “So it does take a couple of weeks to get it done. So the funds are there, we’re just waiting for them to be shipped.”

Williams says the grand opening ceremony of the new park will be in September.