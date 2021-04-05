Hagerstown student conveys positive values in rap music: meet “Lil Ring”

Luke Ring, a student at Grace Academy in Hagerstown, is a creative rap music artist who conveys positive values in his lyrics.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A Hagerstown high school student is making a name for himself on the rap music scene.

Luke Ring of Grace Academy has been recording albums with a message of being true to one’s values, which he says is a departure from so much on the rap music scene that glorifies drugs and violence and street gangs. Ring, who goes by the stage name, “Lil Ring” says his musical creativity has a following.

“My favorite rapper by far is NAS,” says Ring .”He’s a really good rapper. He’s a Christian and he’s kind of the same way I am. He doesn’t talk about drugs or the streets or anything like that. He just talks about his emotions, and he’s my role model.”

Ring has already cut two albums and has completed three songs toward his next one.