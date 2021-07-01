Hagerstown small business pulls together to weather the pandemic

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — For many local small businesses, this past year has been a stressful challenge. One Hagerstown printing shop has weathered the pandemic.

It took the support of family, community and employees for Tri-State Printing to continue to succeed. It’s a half-century old, a small family-run printing business in downtown Hagerstown. As with all businesses, this past year was difficult. President Sam Wright credits his entire team with pulling together to ride out the rough patch.

“I think when adversity strikes it allows us to have a little deeper connection,” Wright said. “Deeper roots to try to work through those scenarios. So this last pandemic was like nothing we’ve ever experienced before, but we’ve experienced upturns and downturns in our business cycle.”

Brian Caron has been at Tri-State for the past 12 years. He spends a lot of time on volunteer projects in the area and said perseverance was key to getting through the pandemic.

“We’ve established and been through the ebbs and flows of business in the past,” Caron said. “This is obviously a different ebb and flow that we’ve ever experienced.”

Christine Cersley has been at Tri-State almost as long as Caron. She said this little shop has a “soul” and that, to her, makes all the difference in the world.



“It’s nice to have a small family-owned company that can focus on each person instead of just, ‘oh, what number are you?'” Cersley said.

Wright said he always prepares for the ‘what if?” Things may be good in one particular year, but he never assumes an upswing will last forever.

“We have been very blessed with employees that are just like family, as well as some customers that become much like family,” said Wright. “And so those are the things that help bring us through this period of time.”

Wright said that through adversity comes new opportunity. He is most grateful, too, for the support of state and local government in navigating the rough business climate over this past year.