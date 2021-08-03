Hagerstown skate park receives final funding to complete construction

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — After several fundraising efforts and getting a community together in support of building a local skate park, Washington County commissioners made it a reality approving the final funding to complete design and construction.

“As a business owner, we’ve held two fundraising events at our brewery, and it’s really brought the community together — and I seen firsthand how many kids enjoy skating and could benefit from a park in the community,” said Marcus Thomas, co-owner of Cushwa Brewing Company.

“I’ve traveled as long as an hour and 30… I’ve been to California. It would be nice to be able to walk to the skate park instead of drive there,” said Tyree Carter, a supporter of the skate park.

Citizens of the area voiced their concerns of wanting an area to skate that is more accessible and inexpensive.

“People spoke loud and clear, I received over 120 emails about this issue, and I and commissioner keeper personally went to visit the site, and we were excited to hear about the project, and definitely excited to hear today that all the county commissioners supported, said Charlie Burkett, Washington County Commissioner

County commissioners supported the funding of the skateboard park, with two different mechanisms. project open space money totaling, $150,000, and the expansion of the skateboard park with an additional $150,000 from hotel rental tax money.

“Visitors to our county pay a tax, and it’s divided evenly amongst the convention bureau and the commissioners, the CVB does it for tourism and the county does it for economic development as well. today was a good example of that partnership with the city and CVB and the county working together to fund a skateboard park, which will eventually bring in tournaments and attractions, much like the BMX track has done it also had our support,” said Jeff Cline, president of the board of county commissioners.