Hagerstown Skate Park completion date postponed

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The construction of the skate park that will be built at Fairgrounds Park is seeing a bit of a standstill.

The initial completion date for this skate park was set for November of this year but because of changes in the park design after the Hagerstown skate park committee was awarded the 150,000 hotel tax grant from the county, it will be pushed back.

The company that was hired to design and build the skatepark, Spawn Ranch has just finished the construction drawings and submitted them for final approvals.

Construction is anticipated to start within the next week and will continue into the fall.

It will then resume in the spring, and most likely will be done around may. the grand opening celebration will likely be in June of next year.

“The design and build construction contract is $700,000. Most of that is federal funding. Some of it is through fundraising that was done by local citizens group. Some of the rest of it was from the state of Maryland. The city of Hagerstown actually hasn’t put in any money in,” said City Engineer, Rodney Tissue.

In the future, you can look forward to tournaments at the skatepark. There are also plans to run broadband to the facilities for live broadcasts of these tournaments.

The organizer of the Hagerstown skate park committee is spearheading a fundraising drive to purchase 100 skateboards and 100 sets of helmets and pads to give away to at-risk youth at the grand opening of the skate park.

For more information on how you can donate to the fundraising drive for, email Hagerstownskateparkfund@gmail.com.