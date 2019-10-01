Hagerstown sidewalk project to begin shortly before holiday season

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — This month begins the Underpass Sidewalk Extension project near Valley Mall in Hagerstown.

According to the county’s division of engineering, the sidewalk extension project will include 650 feet of sidewalk which will add on to the existing portion. Scott Hobbs, Director of the department, noted the additional sidewalk construction will take place at Underpass Way between the Halfway Boulevard Bridge over Underpass Way and the existing sidewalk installed as part of the Underpass Way at Railway Lane traffic signal project.

Several shopping centers and dining businesses surround this underpass that leads people to the interstate. Construction will include grading, curb ramps, signage, pavement markings, and construction of a retaining wall. The project is also designed to comply with American with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office traffic department, they recommend pedestrians in high traffic areas such as Dual Highway and roadways near the mall wear bright colored clothes and take extra caution while walking. County documents revealed the estimated cost for this work is $150,000. Hobbs reported the project is expected to conclude in December 2019.