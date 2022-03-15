HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Juneteenth, the day when enslaved African-Americans in Texas learned they had been set free, became a national holiday last summer. But because the change was made without much notice, Hagerstown never added Juneteenth to its holiday calendar.

Now, the city is working to fix that.

By next week, Juneteenth — celebrated on June 19th — will be an official holiday in Hagerstown. City residents said they think it’s a step in the right direction, and they’re excited for it to go into effect.