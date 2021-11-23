Hagerstown Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Salvation Army in Hagerstown, which serves Washington County, kicked off its Red Kettle campaign for the holiday season.

The Red Kettle campaign is the largest fundraiser for the Salvation Army each year. Volunteers can either stand in front of stores and ring bells to collect monetary donations, or they can set up a virtual fundraiser through the Salvation Army’s website. The money raised will be used to help provide, shelter, food, financial assistance, and more for people in the community who are in need.

“We see so many people out of work, we see so many people that are just trying to make ends meet even with minimum wages up and all of this and we just want to come alongside them and support them the best way we can sometimes financially sometimes it’s a Christmas gift under the tree but your small contributions make a big difference,” said Captain Jimmy Taylor who serves as the Corps Officer of the Hagerstown Salvation Army.

The Red Kettle Campaign has been around for 131 years.