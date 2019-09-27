Hagerstown Salvation Army awarded over $4,000

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown’s Salvation Army and other food banks across the region will be restocking empty shelves thanks to Martin’s grocery stores bi-annual Bag Hunger campaign.

Giant and Martin’s stores raised a total of $780,676 across the nation, and they awarded Hagerstown’s Salvation Army $4,364. Corp Captain Ashley Taylor says there have been times when their shelves have been empty, so these funds help ensure future support to Hagerstown residents.

“We have a feeding program Monday through Friday and we have people throughout the community that come and know they can get a good meal,” said Taylor. “It’s usually around 150-250 every day and then we have food boxes that we provide to the community, so the money that we get makes it possible to supply that to the community.”

Funds collected from the campaign went towards more than 100 pantries.