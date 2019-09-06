Hagerstown restaurant takes home title for having Maryland’s favorite chicken sandwich

For four and a half years, Washington Chicken has served the Washington County community.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Maryland residents have spoken, a Washington County chicken restaurant holds the title for “Maryland’s Favorite Chicken Sandwich.”

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot announced on his Facebook page that Washington Chicken located in Hagerstown took home first place during the contest. The location first opened its door in March 2015 according to the owners.

Co-owner Sarah Bowman was excited to hear the news. She thanked customers and employees for supporting the business.

“It’s really an honor, I’m so excited because we’re very familiar with a lot of great restaurants especially in some of the more metropolitan areas like Baltimore and Bethesda so to have all of our supporters vote for us it just means so much,” Bowman said.

For four and a half years, the restaurant has served the Washington County community. Brailey Butts is celebrating her four year anniversary with the business today. She’s glad people have taken notice of the place.

“I feel like sometimes we like we sling a lot of food but we don’t really get recognition but then everybody came out and said hey Washington Chicken so it was really cool it was like really interesting,” Butts said.

Those who also placed include Lib’s Grill, BRD in Baltimore, Ekiben, Jimmy’s Favorite Seafood and Manor Hill Tavern.

Franchot noted that his entire team of agency directors will join him for a Cabinet meeting at this local, family-owned restaurant this fall.