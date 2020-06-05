Hagerstown resident’s mission to feed and house anyone in need

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic has impacted many people, especially the homeless and elderly populations, but one individual is stepping up, to make sure everyone is taken care of.

It’s a blessing, to be a blessing. That is the name of a organization dedicated to feed and house the homeless, along with the elderly.

Deirdre Norris is the creator of this operation, she makes it her mission to feed and house anyone in need.

She expressed how difficult the pandemic has made people’s lives, especially for those who are homeless, and she hopes to be a blessing at a time like this.







“We are glad that we are able to be of support to people, and we appreciate all of our donors and our volunteers that help us be of support to them, during this pandemic. A lot of the different programs for the elderly and the homeless have been shut down due to the pandemic, so we’re glad that we’re still able to be able to help,” said Norris.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM