Hagerstown resident gives away free items to community members

HAGERSTOWN, Md ( WDVM ) — the pandemic has impacted many people, but community members are trying their best to support one another.

Hagerstown resident Jeff Rowe and his family hosted a free for all saturday, where they organized many different items and invited community members to take anything they wanted for free.

The family is very passionate about helping people, and they plan to do more ” Free For All” in the near future.

They say it is important now more than ever to show support for each other, since many people are struggling, the family tries their best to spread some kindness and help the community in any way they can.

” I feel ok doing this I love helping out the community with everything going on with the pandemic, I want to help as many people as I can ” said Rowe

Rowe and his family went on to say that they just want the community to come together and uplift one another.