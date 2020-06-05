Hagerstown resident creates free food pantry for the public

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The pandemic has brought many challenges to people’s lives, but many members of the community are working together to ensure, everyone gets through this tough time.

With many people losing their jobs and financial stability, it can be challenging to provide for a family.

Hagerstown resident, Holly Ritchey, saw how hard some people in the community was struggling, so with the help of her friend, she decided to create a free food pantry.

She calls this organization Snyder Avenue Blessing Box. It is located on 15 Snyder Avenue in Hagerstown.

This box is placed outside with food, clothing, toiletries, and other resources that are open to the public.

It is open twenty four hours, and you are encouraged to come, take what you need, and share what you can.

Ritchey says with the pandemic impacting so many people, she wanted to extend a helping hand.

