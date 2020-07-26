Hagerstown resident charged with second degree attempted murder

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department reports 48-year-old John Wesley Carter was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing a man in the leg with a knife on East Franklin Street. The knife struck his femoral artery.
Carter and the victim, who knew each other, were reportedly arguing. Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg and he was transported to Meritus Medical Center for emergency surgery. He is expected to survive.
