Hagerstown resident charged with second degree attempted murder

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department reports 48-year-old John Wesley Carter was arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing a man in the leg with a knife on East Franklin Street. The knife struck his femoral artery.

Carter and the victim, who knew each other, were reportedly arguing. Officers applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg and he was transported to Meritus Medical Center for emergency surgery. He is expected to survive.