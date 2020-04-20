Hagerstown Regional Airport to get $1M in federal funds from CARES Act

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The landmark federal CARES Act for economic relief from the coronavirus will allocate $1.2 million for the Hagerstown Regional Airport.

Those funds will retain 10 full-time and 15 part-time employees. It also cleared a construction project for the main terminal and runway improvements. The federal funding now waives the contribution from the state of Maryland and Washington County which had been earmarked for the project. The target completion date is this fall.

“There was $130 million in business revenue just created here in Hagerstown from the airport,” says Hagerstown Regional Airport Director Garrison Plessinger. “It contributed right around $21 million in local state and local taxes. so it’s a huge economic driver for the area here”

Allegiant Air serves the Hagerstown airport with commercial flights to Orlando, but with the coronavirus that service has been cut back.