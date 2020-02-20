Hagerstown Regional Airport receives over $1 million in federal funding

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Two airports in Maryland are receiving $1.3 million in federal funding in order to improve airport safety and infrastructure.

Just over $1 million is going towards the Hagerstown Regional Airport and will fund its $6 million terminal expansion project. According to the airport director, the majority of the project is funded through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Airport Improvement Program — as well as a 5 percent match from both state and county governments.

“We have to currently break out our office conference room to be able to hold all the passengers, so this will broaden up the space quite a bit and just allow for a lot more, better customer experience,” said Garrison Plessinger, airport director.

About $300,000 has been awarded to Tipton Airport in Anne Arundel County.