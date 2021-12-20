Hagerstown Regional Airport receives $1.1 million in ARPA funds

Travelers inside Atlanta’s airport took to Twitter shortly after the incident occurred, with many believing there to be an active-shooter situation. (Getty Images)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — U.S. Senators Cardin, Van Hollen, and Trone announced $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan funding for some of Maryland’s regional airports.

The Hagerstown Regional Airport will receive over $1.1 million in grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Airport Director, Rick Johnson, says they’ve been seeing an increase in passengers this year.

“We’re up about 46% from last year. We’re not quite back to where we were pre-COVID, but we’ll definitely see an increase,” said Johnson.

The funds will be used for operations, runway repair, and cleaning and sanitization efforts to stop the spread of pathogens.

“We can see that passengers are flying getting out of their house more able to get out on planes. This grant money will help us keep the terminal clean and people safe,” said Johnson.

These funds were provided through the federal aviation administration to the Maryland Department of Transportation. Funds authorized under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 are available to help cover state and local funding obligations up to 100% of the cost of the project for any grants awarded in FY2020 or FY2021.

