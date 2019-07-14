Hagerstown Regional Airport hosts “Open Airplane Event” with a new twist

For the first time ever, this month they showcased military vehicles.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Aviation Museum hosted its monthly Open Airplane Event Sunday morning; this time with a new twist.

The exhibit at the Hagerstown Regional Airport gives families the opportunity to explore aircraft. For the first time ever, this month they showcased military vehicles. Museum officials say they own 20 historic planes and 14 of them were built in Hagerstown.

People watched as pilots zoomed through the air in the model aircraft. “I have an old Army Jeep, myself, and some of the other guys have Army vehicles,” said President of the Aviation Museum John Scburn. ” We thought it would be neat to have guys bring out the old vehicles to park with the airplanes. Our challenge is that the museum doesn’t have a physical home yet to put everything in so in lieu of that we do this once a month event.”

If you missed Sunday’s event, museum coordinators say you can call anytime to schedule a tour.