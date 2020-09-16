Hagerstown Regional Airport hopes commercial service can resume soon

Federal funds may help Hagerstown Regional Airport resume commercial service to destinations like Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Regional Airport has lost virtually all of its commercial air service as a result of the pandemic.

But airport officials are hopeful federal funds can restore passenger flights not just to resort destinations in Florida and Myrtle Beach, but to Pittsburgh and Baltimore as well — markets served by Southern Airways. Airport director Garrison Plessinger says passenger air transportation is important to the region’s economic vitality.

“It’s a great community asset that we have here to help stimulate the local economy,” says Plessinger.

As recently as 2018 the Hagerstown Airport averaged nearly eight commercial flights a day.