HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Regional Airport has lost virtually all of its commercial air service as a result of the pandemic.
But airport officials are hopeful federal funds can restore passenger flights not just to resort destinations in Florida and Myrtle Beach, but to Pittsburgh and Baltimore as well — markets served by Southern Airways. Airport director Garrison Plessinger says passenger air transportation is important to the region’s economic vitality.
“It’s a great community asset that we have here to help stimulate the local economy,” says Plessinger.
As recently as 2018 the Hagerstown Airport averaged nearly eight commercial flights a day.
- Hagerstown Regional Airport hopes commercial service can resume soon
- Another front will bring some showers to the I-270 Corridor later this week
- Superintendent confirms COVID-19 cases at Morgantown High School
- Woman who complained of sexual assault at ICE facility deported, lawyer says
- Comedian Jon Stewart presses Congress to help veterans exposed to burn pits
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App