HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Hagerstown said that normal recycling, trash and yard waste collection will continue through Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 11.

They advise that residents set their waste out after 4:00 p.m. on their set-out day.

For more information, visit their website. Any questions can be directed to 301-739-8577 ext. 125.