Hagerstown readies for 2021 version of AugustToberFest

This year’s celebration of German heritage in Hagerstown is a warm-up for next year’s 25th anniversary celebration of AugusToberFest!

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — For more than two decades Hagerstown has been celebrating its German heritage with a big downtown festival. Last year’s observance was canceled because of the pandemic.

Next year will mark the 25th anniversary of AugustOberFest. It is usually a week-long gathering of cultural activities — food, music & the arts. And with some Covid issues not fully resolved this year, festival organizers decided to limit AugustOberFest to just one day in 2021. Then next year, with a quarter-century since its inception, Hagerstown will do the event in a grandiose way. But that doesn’t mean we can’t warm up for it this year — this weekend in fact.

Says Jill Colbert, AugusToberFest chair “because we’ve done this now for 24 years and we appreciate the guests that come year after year we’re going to say ‘it’s free, come on in’ bring a chair, bring your blanket, bring your family.”

The celebration is from noon to 8 pm this coming Saturday in University Plaza on West Washington Street in downtown Hagerstown, just steps away from Public Square.