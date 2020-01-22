Hagerstown proposes tax-forgiveness plan to repurpose vacant properties

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — On Tuesday, the Hagerstown City Council introduced an ordinance that aims to repurpose vacant and abandoned properties.

If passed, the Tax Sale Property Repurpose Program would consider the forgiveness for outstanding taxes on vacant, abandoned or vacant blighted properties if the owner voluntarily transfers the property over to the city.

According to Scott Nicewarner, the city administrator, the city has already identified at least 30 properties that would be eligible for the program.

“What we look to do now is look to identify those that have the potential for either an adjacent landowner to take over or another third party,” said Nicewarner, “Such as habitat for humanity.”

The mayor and council will vote on the ordinance on January 28.