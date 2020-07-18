Hagerstown Pride festival goes virtual

HAGERSTOWN, Md ( WDVM )– Hagerstown Pride festivsl usually has a big outdoor celebration welcoming everyone from everywhere.

But because of COVID-19 organizers decided to turn their event into a virtual celebration. They wanted the LGBTQ community to feel loved and celebrated, despite all the obstacles.

So it was vital to the Hagerstown Hopes organization to help celebrate the community in a great way even if its virtually.

The online event featured guest speakers, presentations, great music and bright colors to show pride!

Organizers want the public to know that although some things are limited and the world feels uncertain, they want the community to know that they are not alone.









” Hagerstown Hopes is here, and we are established to be here for the community, so don’t think that you are overlooked, and don’t think that you are alone, we are all here together.” said Chase Anthony, board member of Hagerstown Hopes.

Organizers hope next year everyone can celebrate together so people can celebrate their pride in a big way!