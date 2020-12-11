Hagerstown presidential elector readies his certification of Maryland for a Biden-Harris administration

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Monday is a very special day for Hagerstown’s Peter E. Perini, Sr.

He has the honor of representing the State of Maryland at the capitol in Annapolis as a presidential elector, one of just ten in the entire state. At that time he will sign the certificate designating Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next president and vice president, a document that will be housed in the National Archives. Then, on January 6, Congress will meet in joint session to count Perini’s certificate, along with those from electors across the entire United States. Perini is one of only two “at large” electors in Maryland. He will be greeted by Governor Larry Hogan at Monday’s ceremony.

“This is the 59th meeting of the electoral college in Maryland,” Perini says. “The college has met in the same building for every meeting since February 4, 1789.”

And on a personal note, Perini says his family — immigrants from Italy to Ellis Island – would have been proud of his role, under the U.S. Constitution, that he is participating in the democratic process where citizens have the freedom to choose their elected leaders.