Hagerstown preps for 24th annual Augustoberfest

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Augustoberfest will be this weekend in downtown Hagerstown, the area’s largest German heritage festival, according to city officials.

The family-friendly event features a 10K walk and a 5K walk through City Center and City Park at 8 a.m. Saturday, sponsored by the Antietam Pathfinders Volksmarch Club.

The main gates in the Central Lot open up at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and beer pours begin at 11 a.m. The official kegtapping by Mayor Bob Bruchey and other city officials will be at 2 p.m.

Dance off the food and drinks with live performances from German dance band die Schlauberger, die Heimatklange Orchestra, Schachtelgebirger Musikanten, and the German Hungarian Schuhplattler & Folk Dance Group.

Children-friendly events include Horn’s Punch and Judy Show, storytime, and various arts and crafts activities.

If you can’t make it Saturday, the festivities are still happening through Sunday, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday brunch, featuring buffet-style Bavarian food goes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to the city, general admission to Augustoberfest is $7 each day and children 12 and under are admitted free of charge with a paying adult.

Augustoberfest will benefit the Augustoberfest Charitable Foundation, a non-profit organization that supports German heritage-related programs, provides scholarships for exchange students to visit Hagerstown’s sister city, Wesel, Germany, and when possible, contributes funding to support other local educational institutions, the city said.

Make sure you follow these restrictions:

No alcoholic drinks or food can be brought in.

No chairs, coolers, shopping carts, wagons or weapons are allowed

Strollers are permitted for the transportation of children only

All packs, parcels, and bags are subject to inspection

Only service animals are permitted in the festival area

Shirts and shoes are required

City officials say it will be rain or shine.

