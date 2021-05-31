Hagerstown Premium Outlet vaccination clinic set to close

The mass vaccination site at the Hagerstown Premium Outlets is offering walk-up appointments for all adults over the age of 16.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–The mass vaccination site at Hagerstown Premium Outlets will no longer offer first doses of the Pfizer vaccine starting June 1st.

The vaccination site will close permanently on June 5th.

People who need to get their second shot after the site has closed will be able to get the vaccine through Meritus Health during a two-week span.

For information on where you can schedule an appointment you can visit Washington County’s vaccine information website at https://www.washco-md.net/coronavirus-info/vaccine/.