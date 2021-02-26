Hagerstown Police seek evidence from public of fatal fire

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department said Friday it is seeking public assistance in gathering evidence of the fire that killed three and injured two on Wednesday night.

Police ask that anyone with video footage or photos of the fire submit the material to their evidence submission portal. Those who wish to remain anonymous will have the option.

An extensive investigation is underway by the Hagerstown Fire Department. Fire Chief Steve Lohr said that investigators are still working to learn how many occupants were inside of the home. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released.