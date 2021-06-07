Hagerstown police searching for suspected shooter

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown police are asking for information on a suspected shooter with an active arrest warrant.

The suspect, Carlton Hudson, Jr., allegedly shot at an unnamed person in the area of Murph Ave Jonathan St. Nearby HPD officers heard the shots fired, and after an investigation, they determined Hudson had fired at someone with a handgun before retreating into 319A N. Jonathan St.

Police obtained a search warrant for the location, where they found a handgun — which had been reported stolen in South Carolina — and an unidentified controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

HPD did not say anyone was injured by the gunshots.

Hudson is being charged with attempted 1st and 2nd-degree murder, 1st and 2nd-degree assault, firearm use for a violent crime, reckless endangerment, as well as several other charges relating to his possession of the firearm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Weaver at sweaver@hagerstownpd.org.