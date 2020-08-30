Hagerstown man in custody after shooting on Antietam Street

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM ) — On Sunday morning, the Hagerstown Police Department responded to a shooting report at 56 East Antietam street.

An investigation revealed 46 -year- old, Steven Carroll Armstrong, and his girlfriend got into a verbal argument inside the apartment.

Armstrong then retrieved a handgun and shot his girlfriend, in the neck.

She was transported to Meritus Medical Center and is expected to be released after treatment.

However, reports say there were two other adults and two children ages 4 and 1 inside the apartment at the time of the incident.

The two adults were also assaulted by Armstrong but the children were unharmed.

Armstrong is now in custody.

