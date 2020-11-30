Hagerstown Police request assistance in locating homicide suspects

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police department is requesting public assistance and offering a reward for any information that leads to the arrest of two murder suspects. The suspects are wanted in connection with the October shooting death of Daynard Johnson.

Police say Raymond Garfield Campbell the Third, aka “Uno,” and William Eugene Shumaker Jr., aka “Will Will,” are wanted on outstanding warrants for the murder of Johnson. Police say the men have known ties to the Hagerstown, Winchester and Chambersburg areas.

Campbell and Shumaker and charged with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and other related charges.

Police say the suspects may be armed, and they ask that anyone who sees the suspects use caution and call 911. Police ask that anyone with information on their location contact Detective Weaver at sweaver@hagerstownpd.org or call 301-790-3700 extension 237.