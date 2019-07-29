Hagerstown police officer joins in on “The Git Up Challenge”

As of Monday, the viral video has since racked up over 1,000 shares

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A school resource officer for Barbara Ingram School for the Arts is joining in on the latest social media craze.

The viral video, posted on the Hagerstown Police Department’s Facebook page over the weekend, shows Officer Doug Oates jamming to Blanco Brown’s catchy hit “The Git Up.” The song is a mix of country and rap, and when released in May, it inspired its own viral dance moves.

He says, he decided to participate in the challenge after his wife Laura posted a photo of him on Facebook doing the challenge in their kitchen. It didn’t take too long thereafter for a local company in Sharpsburg, Antietam Adirondacks, to put him to the challenge which he gladly accepted.

“To show the community that we can have fun also. We’re more than just the badge and the uniform. We can have fun also,” said Oates.

As of Monday, the viral video has since racked up over 1,000 shares. And get this, Oates says he learned the dance moves after five to six tries.