Hagerstown Police looking for man who broke into vehicle in Downtown Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police are looking for a man who broke into a vehicle on East Washington Street at around three o’clock on Friday morning.

The man went around a number of the vehicles in a parking lot behind the Alexander House, checking to see if any were unlocked.

He is described as a white male who is balding with prominent tattoos on his right arm and can be seen on security footage going through a vehicle in the lot.

The man can also be seen sitting in a dark-colored sedan, going through the contents of the car. The owner of the vehicle says the man stole money from his car and opened documents as well as other letters.

Beginning on August 11th, the Hagerstown Police Department has reported at least two incidents of theft from a motor vehicle per day but it is unknown whether these incidents are related.