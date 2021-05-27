Hagerstown Police investigating overnight shooting on Jonathan St.

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Jonathan Street on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Jonathan Street just before midnight on Wednesday night and found a residence that had been shot at three times.

There was someone in the home when the shooting occurred but they were not injured.

The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Hagerstown resident, Michael Woods, who fired shots from inside of his vehicle before driving away. Officers were able to identify his vehicle using city surveillance cameras.

Woods was detained after an officer recognised his vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. A search warrant was carried out on Woods’ vehicle where investigators found 7 shell casings inside.

Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, the Baker Platoon Commander at the Hagerstown Police Department, explained investigators believe a total of 7 rounds were fired with three hitting windows of the residence. She also stated investigators are trying to determine why this specific residence was shot at.

“We actually don’t believe that the residence that was hit, that person was not involved, so we’re not sure why the shots were fired in that particular direction,” Lt. Fetchu explained.

Woods has been charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and 7 counts of firearm-related charges and is currently detained at the Washington County Detention Center.