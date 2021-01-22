Hagerstown police investigating a days-old body found in a city residence

Hagerstown, MD (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a “suspicious death” in the city.

While responding to a welfare check, Hagerstown police discovered a decomposing body in a residence on the 400 block of South Potomac St. on Thursday night. The deceased person was a 60-year-old man who appeared to have been dead for several days.

The man’s 63-year-old brother did not request the welfare check but was in the residence when police arrived. Police questioned him and do not consider him to be a suspect at this time.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore for an autopsy.

“We did hear back from them today that there were no signs of trauma to the body that would suggest anything foul play-wise,” said Lt. Rebecca Fetchu of HPD. “So now we’re gonna wait on the toxicology reports, and that typically takes a few weeks to get that back.”

HPD does not at this time believe the death was a suicide.