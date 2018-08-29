Hagerstown Police investigate stabbing

One person was taken to the hospital following a stabbing in Hagerstown Tuesday evening.

According to Officer Heather Aleshire of the Hagerstown Police Department, the incident took place at 11:17 p.m. in the unit block of North Locust Street.

The male victim suffered stab wounds, but at this time investigators say he is not cooperating with police.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Additionally, no witnesses have come forward in the incident. At this time, no additional information is available.