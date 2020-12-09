Hagerstown Police investigate multi-car collision

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department is investigating a multiple vehicle collision at dual highway that happened around 6 p.m.
Officials say southbound dual highway is shutdown and drivers are being diverted. No injuries have been reported at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
