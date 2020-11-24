Hagerstown police investigate Monday shooting, home invasion

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown Police are investigating a shooting and home invasion that occurred Monday night in Hagerstown.

Police say they responded to 427 West Franklin St. around 8:30 p.m. last night. Upon arrival, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the leg and a head injury, who was transported to Meritus Medical Center.

Police say the victim reported that two masked people came into the home through an unlocked door, hit him in the head with a gun, and shot him.

Police believe the victim and suspects know each other.

The incident is still under investigation and there is no further information at this time.

Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Detective Dustin Vogel at dvogel@hagerstownpd.org or call 301-790-3700 ext. 241.