Hagerstown Police investigate domestic stabbing incident

Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A woman was found in serious condition with stab wounds Wednesday afternoon on Church St. at Jonathan St. in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The Hagerstown Police Department said the stabbing is a domestic incident. The suspect, a man, was reportedly seen leaving the area on foot around 12:15 p.m.

The victim, whose identity is not being released, was taken to Meritus Medical Center. Anyone who witnessed the stabbing is asked to call Detective Patterson at (301) 790-3700 extension 248, or email crimetip@hagerstownpd.org/

