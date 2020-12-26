Hagerstown Police host “Shop with a Hero” event

HAGERSTOWN, Md (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department took the time to spread a little holiday cheer to some lucky kids on Thursday.

The annual “Shop with a Hero” event in Hagerstown took place on Christmas Eve as a joint event between the HPD and the Hagerstown Fire Department.

The event had to be amended this year due to the pandemic, so the gifts were delivered directly to the kids instead of going shopping with officers.

The change didn’t dampen the children’s happiness and the heroes involved were excited to help these kids have a special holiday.

“I work with the schools,” said Officer Heather Aleshire, public information officer for the HPD. “And the guidance counselors and people within the schools, they try to find kids who might be going through hard times. Whether they’ve lost a parent or they’ve had some devastation, that this could just lift their spirits.”

Thirteen children in total were selected to participate this year.