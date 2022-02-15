Hagerstown police find ghost gun

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — “Ghost guns” — guns with no serial numbers that can be bought online and put together at home without a background check — have been a hot topic in Maryland this year. On Tuesday, Hagerstown police removed one of these ghost guns from the streets, but the arrest stirred controversy within the community.

On Tuesday, officers arrested 30-year-old Antoine Malone for possession of a ghost gun. Police said they stopped a car on the 600 block of West Franklin St., and Malone was a passenger in the car. According to authorities, Malon isn’t allowed to carry a gun due to having two prior felony convictions, but a loaded ghost gun was found under the seat he was sitting in.

Hagerstown police posted about this arrest on their Facebook page and received hundreds of reactions and comments. Some commentators were congratulating the police on the arrest and said that Malone should be put back behind bars for owning this unregistered gun despite being prohibited from owning any firearms. Others, however, we’re saying that the legal system essentially left Malone with no choice but to own this ghost gun and that his prior convictions should not take away his constitutional right to protect himself.

Malone was still on parole at the time of this arrest and is facing several charges related to his gun possession.