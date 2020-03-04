Hagerstown Police Department looks to repurpose historic building

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A civil war-era building in Hagerstown could soon see a facelift.

The Hagerstown Police Department (HPD) is proposing to repurpose the Alms House that sits on the 200 block of N. Locust Street. They want to turn it into a facility for the department as well as to provide space for neighborhood-based activities.

“Putting staff down there to work out of that just helps us to have that everyday engagement,” said HPD Chief Paul Kifer, “it’s just them being able to say hi to a neighbor or a kid riding his bike down the street, just being able to have that connection even if it’s just for a second.”

According to the city, the alms house was last occupied during the 1970s. Depending on use, city staff estimate between $700,000 and $1,000,000 to renovate the building.