Hagerstown Police Department introduces task force to combat violent and drug-related crimes

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department re-introduced a temporary task force in August to fight both drug-related and violent crimes.

The Violent Crime Task Force was re-instated following its last deployment in February and in the last 30 days, the task force has carried out 33 arrests, served 18 arrest warrants, and seized 8 illegal handguns. The task force also executed 17 search and seizure warrants.

The task force also confiscated a number of drugs such as fentanyl, MDMA, heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana and seized three vehicles that were connected to drug distribution.

The task force also seized over $38,000 in US currency and one stolen vehicle was also recovered.

Lt. Rebecca Fetchu, Investigative Services Commander for the Hagerstown Police Department, stated that the Hagerstown Police were aware of certain parts of the city that receive more shots fired calls.

"We needed to make a concerted effort to take guns off the street. Guns are part of the problem and we often see that the gun crimes coincide with the drug trade."

Fetchu stated that the task force used intelligence and data gathered by the police department. She also highlighted that the officers on the Violent Crime Task Force all volunteered for their positions to try to rid the city of guns and gun violence.

She also emphasised the important role that the public plays in assisting this task force.

"A lot of it is information that we get from the public. We really rely on the public to, in a lot of ways, let us know what is going on in their neighbourhoods."

The investigations carried out by the task force were in collaboration with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the Washington County Narcotics Task Force, and the Maryland State Police under the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network.

The task force also receives grant funding and support from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services which helps MCIN member sites to identify, disrupt, and dismantle criminal organizations through inter-agency collaboration and data sharing.