HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Hagerstown Police Department is trying to curb panhandling in Hagerstown’s busy streets.

New signs recently went up around the city asking residents to donate to Goodwill rather than handing money to people on the street.

Horizon Goodwill Homeless Coalition Outreach is providing services to help a network of organizations throughout the community. To find out how you can donate, click here.