Hagerstown Police Department cracks down on illegal practices of ATVs and dirt bikes

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Illegal practices of the usage of ATVs and dirt bikes on Hagerstown city streets have been a years-long issue.

”We’re dealing with the same thing that every other city in the country is pretty much dealing with this phenomenon started 20 years ago, in the bigger cities like Baltimore, and for whatever reason, in the last couple of years, it’s growing and trending around the country. This year seems to be the worst we’ve seen it around here and we decided we needed to take some different kind of action,” said Chief of Police for the Hagerstown Police Department Paul Kifer.

The Hagerstown Police Department is cracking down, having seized 22 dirt bikes ATVs as of Thursday night.

”We’ve seen them on sidewalks, we see them riding in groups of eight or more, less than that here lately because we want some impacting on this. we’ve had three serious accidents, not caused by us but by the motorcyclists themselves just doing the things that they’re doing,” said Police Chief Kifer.

City Police said that the effort as a success.

”We just don’t want anybody to get hurt, so if someone’s walking down the sidewalk and a bike is on it, obviously that’s a potential situation for danger. We want to take care of it before that happens here in the city,” said Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller.

Chief Kifer says he is looking for legislation from the state that will be proposed in the next legislative session, which won’t go into effect until the fall of next year.