Hagerstown Police believe they have identified the man who allegedly stole money from a dropbox

HAGERSTOWN, Md. ( WDVM ) — The Hagerstown Police Department believes they have found the man who was caught stealing from a money dropbox.

Officals say the man stole over $5,000 in rent money from residents in Hagerstown.

He was caught on camera with his distinctive tattoos on his right shoulder and left wrist. He was last seen in the area of Westside Ave and Berner Ave.

Police say if anyone has additional information to contact the Hagerstown Police Department.