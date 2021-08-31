Hagerstown police ask for help identifying man who fired shots outside of Dual Highway liquor store

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown police are asking for help identifying a man who fired shots outside of Dual Highway Liquors.

Screencap from Dual Highway Liquor surveillance footage. Courtesy: Hagerstown Police Department

Police say the man got into a verbal altercation on Aug. 24 inside the liquor store. He went outside and “began firing a handgun in the air,” according to The Hagerstown Police Department Facebook page.

No one was injured and no property was damaged by the gunfire.

If you have any information on this subject, HPD asks you to contact Officer Reese at sreese@hagerstownpd.org.