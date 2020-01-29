Hagerstown Police arrest two suspects involved in shootings

No injuries were reported.

Hagerstown, Md. (WDVM) — Police arrested two suspects wanted in connection with two different shootings in Hagerstown.

Officers arrested Tyrell Davron Anderson, 39, and Hope Lynn Cashwell, 30. Anderson and Cashwell are facing multiple charges including illegal possession of a firearm.

Investigators say a car and building were hit by gunfire over the weekend on the 100 block of North Locust Street. The second shooting happened on Monday at the same location. No injuries were reported.

Police say they tried to pull over a vehicle suspected to be connected to the shots fired. Officers located the vehicle on the 100 block of East Franklin Street and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Police say the driver failed to stop and ended up crashing at the intersection of Summit Avenue and Baltimore Street.

